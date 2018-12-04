DNR Plans 2 December Deer Hunts to Manage Wasting Disease

ST. PAUL (AP) — The Department of Natural Resources plans two special deer hunts this month aimed at limiting the spread of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in southeastern Minnesota.

The DNR on Tuesday announced the hunts in specific deer permit areas south of Interstate 90. Residents and nonresidents can take part in the hunts from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23 and from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30.

The agency says it's acting quickly to contain the fatal deer disease while it is concentrated in one geographic area. Reducing deer numbers will help lower densities and remove infected animals from southeastern Minnesota.

Hunters should check the DNR's website at mndnr.gov/cwd for details about the hunts.

The disease causes brain lesions in deer, elk and moose. There is no evidence chronic wasting infects people.