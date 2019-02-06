DNR has Cabins for you to Reserve at Itasca State Park [GALLERY]

PARK RAPIDS-- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources now has a set of 12 cabins for your renting desires at the headwaters of the Mississippi River.

Bert's cabins have been around since 1939, and up until their sale to the DNR last year, were privately owned and operated. The 12 cabins are near the headwaters of the Mississippi, just north of Park Rapids.

These aren't "roughing it" cabins either, they've got full kitchens, a/c, and full bathrooms. They'll be open for reservations from May 10 through November 17 . Pricing will range from $125 to $220 depending on the cabin. They bought the cabins through the Legacy Amendment passed in 2008.

Itasca State Park was established in 1891, making it Minnesota's oldest state park.

Bert's Cabins at Itasca State Park