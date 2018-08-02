DNR Auctioning Off Confiscated Firearms

ZIMMERMAN -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding a confiscated equipment auction Saturday.

The DNR will be auctioning off approximately 60 archery bows and more than 200 long guns, along with other fishing, hunting and trapping equipment.

The auction will be held rain or shine at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman. It gets underway at 10:00 a.m. and is open to the public.

A list of the guns and bows up for sale is available on the Hiller Auction website and you can view the items in person Friday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. or from 8:00-9:30 a.m. Saturday before the auction begins.

You will be required to pass a background check before buying a firearm.