District 742’s LEAF Looking for ‘Adopt a Classroom’ Donors

ST. CLOUD -- As kids are heading back to school next week some of one them won't have the supplies they need to be successful.

To help fulfill the need for more school supplies, you can volunteer to "Adopt a Classroom." Once again District 742's Local Education and Activities Foundation (LEAF) is looking for people to help support a classroom in need of supplies.

LEAF says teachers often spend hundreds of dollars to get basic school supplies for their classroom use. These supplies are ones that parents might have missed on the supply list, couldn't afford or students simply run out of them throughout the course of the school year.

To adopt a classroom, you'll donate $250 to the classroom of your choice from the available classroom list. Classrooms range in grade levels from K-12. They can be adopted as businesses, groups or individuals. Donors will also get a certificate of adoption that displays the classroom they have adopted.

This is the eight-year LEAF has done the Adopt a Classroom Project. Last year, 79 classrooms were adopted with $19,750 being raised.