District 742/LEAF Participating in Contest to Win a 60K Prize

ST. CLOUD -- District 742 and the Local Education and Activities Foundation are hoping for your support, as they enter a contest where the overall winner will earn a $60,000 prize.

They're entering the Follet Challenge, a contest that awards the most unique and inventive K-12 program.

Your votes will go toward 20% of the overall grades for the contest. Ten of the total of $200,000 in prizes will be given away solely based on a "people's choice" round of voting for the best video, those prizes are worth $8,000 a piece.

The PAKRAT (People And Kids Reading A-Lot Together) program is the one going for the grand prize of $60,000. Once voting starts on Monday, you can vote once a day for the video of your choice. Voting ends Friday.