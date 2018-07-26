District 742 Welcome Center Finds Permanent Home

ST. CLOUD -- After years of bouncing around after the fire that destroyed the old Roosevelt School, the District 742 welcome center has found a permanent home.

The new district administrative offices house the welcome center. It's the first room on the right as you enter. There you can enroll your children in District 742 schools, and they'll be able to answer any questions you have around that process.

Kathy Massman helps run the welcome center and says it's nice that they finally have a permanent home.

"I think it's great for our families. They'll know exactly where to find us. And having a bright area with windows is nice, we haven't had that for a while."

Massman says the welcome center has more things to help new families coming to the district.

"For families that are coming from either outside of the country, or speak a different language, we have EL services here."

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

The district has a translator for Somali and someone on-call for appointments for Spanish speaking families.

The district expects the next few weeks to get very busy for new enrollments. So they encourage you to get in sooner rather than later. You can also enroll kids online via the district website.

The welcome center had been at the Midtown Square Mall for two years until the move. They're now at 1201 2nd Street South in Waite Park.