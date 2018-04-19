District 742: We Do Not Condone Students Walking Out of Class

ST. CLOUD -- Students across the country are expected to get up and walk out of class Friday as part of a nationwide protest.

The National Student Walkout is a movement to end gun violence in schools. The walkout comes on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

In a message to parents Thursday, St. Cloud Tech High School Principal Charlie Eisenreich says while other schools may be participating, their classes will operate as usual.

"Our primary concern at Tech High School and at District 742 will be on student safety in our schools. As such, we are conducting our school day and classes as usual. The school district does not condone or encourage participation in a walkout that results in loss of instructional time."

He adds school rules will be enforced and any student who leaves class will be marked as an unexcused absence.

Tami DeLand is the Director of Community Engagement and Communications for District 742. She says to date no student has approached Administration at any school about forming a walkout.

Last month students at Sartell-St. Stephen and ROCORI High School participated in a walkout to honor the students killed in the Parkland, Florida School Shooting.