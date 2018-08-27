District 742 to Offer Activities Bus for Middle School Students

ST. CLOUD -- Middle school students involved in after-school activities will now have a new way to get home.

District 742 will have an activities bus for students at all of the district's middle schools starting this fall. Students will be able to ride the activities bus and get off at one of the community locations in the school's attendance area.

The bus is free, however, students must be involved in an after-school activity to ride.

Bus stop schedules can be found in each middle school's activities office. If you're a parent with questions reach out the activities director at your student's school.