District 742 Paraprofessionals Could See Wage Increases

ST. CLOUD -- Paraprofessionals in the St. Cloud Area School District are looking at getting an increase in their hourly wages and having the district cover more of their health insurance premiums.

District 742 and the Minnesota School Employees Association have reached a tentative two-year agreement for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years with the paraprofessional employees.

The tentative agreement calls for a 2.25 percent increase in hourly wages and 5 percent increase in the district contribution to health insurance premiums for both single and family plans for 2017-2018. The contract also includes an hourly wage increase of 2 percent for 2018-2019.

Paraprofessional staff will vote on the agreement December 21st and if approved, the school board will vote on the agreement at their meeting that evening.