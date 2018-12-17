District 742 Not Selling Wilson Building Yet [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. Superintendent Jett says he and the school board will discuss what will become of the former Wilson Elementary building within the coming months but the school is not currently for sale. The will look at all options as to what to do with that building. We also discussed the progress of the construction of the new Tech High School building, renovations of Apollo High School, and why Willie went into education and what is rewarding about the job.

School Board Chair Al Dahlgren and Willie alternate as guests of mine the last Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m.