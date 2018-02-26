District 742 Holding ‘Northside Community Cafe’

Dan DeBaun , WJON

ST. CLOUD --  If you or your child are struggling to find a way to work through both school and home life then a District 742 event may help.

The St. Cloud Area School District is holding a conversation about how to grow together and build relationships and understanding Tuesday night.

They'll be at the Whitney Senior Center from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Through talking, they'll explore ways to strengthen the bond between home and school and help bridge gaps between the two.

The event is free, and no registration is required.

Filed Under: District 742, schools
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top