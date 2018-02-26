District 742 Holding ‘Northside Community Cafe’

ST. CLOUD -- If you or your child are struggling to find a way to work through both school and home life then a District 742 event may help.

The St. Cloud Area School District is holding a conversation about how to grow together and build relationships and understanding Tuesday night.

They'll be at the Whitney Senior Center from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Through talking, they'll explore ways to strengthen the bond between home and school and help bridge gaps between the two.