District 742 Holding Candidate Informational Meeting
ST. CLOUD -- If you're interested in running for the District 742 school board, you'll want to go to an informational session Wednesday night.
The district is holding the event at their offices in Apollo High School from 7:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
It's open to all community members who may want to serve on the school board. The information will focus on roles and functions of different members of the board. As well as information about the district on the whole.