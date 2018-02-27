Difference Between Semi and Automatic Rifles [AUDIO]

Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday my co-host for the day, Jerry Carlson and I talked with Stu from Stu's Gunsmithing in addition to taking phone calls.  Stu discussed the difference between semi automatic rifles and automatic rifles.  Semi automatic rifles/guns require pulling the trigger for each shot while automatic rifles fire multiple bullets per each pull of the trigger.  Listen to the conversation below.

