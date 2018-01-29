Did Miranda Get Snubbed at the Grammy’s?

The Weight of These Wings; Miranda's latest and some would say the greatest album as of yet, somehow did not get the recognition that many of us were thinking it would at the 2018 Grammy's.

I understand that just being nominated for a Grammy must be an awesome experience; but when you've delivered your best work to date, and your past work has been recognized; it still seems a little unfair.

Does this mean that the competition was just a little bit stiffer this year? That the stakes were higher with contenders like Chris Stapleton, who has taken over the world of country music?