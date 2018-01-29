Did Miranda Get Snubbed at the Grammy’s?
The Weight of These Wings; Miranda's latest and some would say the greatest album as of yet, somehow did not get the recognition that many of us were thinking it would at the 2018 Grammy's.
I understand that just being nominated for a Grammy must be an awesome experience; but when you've delivered your best work to date, and your past work has been recognized; it still seems a little unfair.
Does this mean that the competition was just a little bit stiffer this year? That the stakes were higher with contenders like Chris Stapleton, who has taken over the world of country music?
It DOES seem that with nominee's like Stapleton and Lambert, that traditional country is becoming more and more appreciated; and it's time to welcome it back to center stage.