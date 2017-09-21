Dianna Gallus, 70, St. Cloud

August 24, 1947 - September 19, 2017

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Dianna Gallus, age 70 of St. Cloud will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 22 at the Church of St. Anthony in St. Cloud, burial will be in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Opole. Dianna died at her home on Tuesday. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Thursday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud and again after 10:00 AM, Friday at the church. St. Anthony parish prayers will be at 5:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Dianna was born August 24, 1947 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Edwin and Ruth (Kurle) Zelmer. She married Eugene “Gene” Gallus on August 17, 1968 in Nebraska. Dianna worked for over 20 years as a cook in several schools within District 742, she retired. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the Eagles Auxiliary and the Moose Lodge.