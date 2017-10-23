Diane Patricia Goenner, 59, Clear Lake

March 20, 1958 - October 21, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Diane Patricia Goenner, age 59, who passed away Saturday, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at St. Marcus Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Diane was born March 20, 1958 in St. Cloud to Lloyd and Louise (Wesselman) Spaulding. She was united in marriage to Tim Goenner on September 12, 1992 at Munsinger Gardens. Diane has lived in Clear Lake since 1988, was the owner/manager of the Brickyard for the past 13 years. She was member of St. Marcus Catholic Church. She enjoyed serving meals at Place of Hope, collecting toys for Toys for Tots, and was always willing to help families less fortunate at Christmas. Diane enjoyed spending time at the lake, and traveling, especially to the Dominican Republic. She was a hard worker, who was very supportive of her family and employees. Diane loved to dance and have a good time, she had an excellent sense of humor!

She is survived by her husband Tim of Clear Lake; daughter, Corrina Goenner (Jake Penaz) of Clear Lake; sisters, Eunice (Rod) Schultz of St. Cloud, Karen (Don) Supan of St. Stephen, Audrey (Jonathan) Wittnebel of Crosby, Mary Kay (Jim) Thompson of Le Sueur; sister-in-law, Dianne Rieder (Ian McClelland) of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; brothers-in-law, Bill (Jan) Goenner of Champlin, Charlie Goenner of St. Paul; uncle, Walter Wesselman of Sartell; aunt, Janet (Bernie) Saggau of Iowa and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Chuck.