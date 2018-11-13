Diane M. Roland, 70, Nowthen

April 6, 1948 - November 12, 2018

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Diane M. Roland, age 70, who passed away Monday at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Chaplain Susie Putzke will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Diane was born April 6, 1948 in Des Moines, IA to Ralph & Betty (Armstrong) Freeman. She married Jack Roland on Sept. 12, 1964 in Spencer, IA. Diane worked as a showroom consultant for Globe, Inc. and the Goodin Co. She enjoyed bird watching, quilting, sewing, crossword puzzles, traveling and shopping. Diane was a feisty woman with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include her husband, Jack of Nowthen; sons, John (Julia) Roland of Nowthen and Jim (Ellen) Roland of Inver Grove Heights; brothers, Terry (Debbie) Freeman of Columbia, MO, Larry (Tammy) Freeman of Spencer, IA, Danny Freeman of Spencer, IA, and Kevin (Rachel) Freeman of Prescott Valley, AZ; and grandchildren, Kira, Halle, Allison and Devan. Diane was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Lung Association.