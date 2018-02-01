Diane H. Lodermeier, 66, St. Cloud

June 12, 1951 - January 29, 2018

Services celebrating the life of Diane H. Lodermeier, age 66 of St. Cloud, will be held Friday, February 2nd at 5:30PM, at the Sartell Community Center located at 850 19th Street S Sartell, MN. Diane passed away Monday, January 29th after battling cancer. There will be a visitation from 3:00-5:30PM February 2nd , with services provided by Robert McConnell beginning at 5:30PM. Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Diane was born June 12, 1951 in Bemidji, MN to Arnold and Helen (Silverthorn) Moe. After high school she attended beauty school in Fargo, ND. She grew up working at the family business “Dewey Furniture”. Diane married Duane Lodermeier on April 27, 1985 in Bemidji. The couple moved to St. Cloud and opened Lodermeier Gardens in 1987. Together they ran their greenhouse, strawberry, and pumpkin farm for more than 20 years. Auctions were a passion that Duane and Diane shared together. Diane also enjoyed gardening and the western lifestyle. She was very loving and giving, and simply wanted nothing in return. Diane was a strong woman of her Christian faith and was working towards becoming one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Diane is survived by her husband, Duane of St. Cloud, sons Blaise (Stacie) of Roberts, MT, and Billy (Bailey) of Tuscola, TX. She is also survived by her three precious grandchildren (Wylie, Haylie, & Molly), her brother Bill (Merri Barrett), mother-in-law (Rosemary Lodermeier), and Duane’s siblings and their spouses. Other survivors include her many relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents (Arnold & Helen Moe), father-in-law (Jerome Lodermeier), and brother-in-law (Mike Lodermeier).

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.