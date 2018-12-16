Diane Dee Rennie, 66, St. Cloud

July 25, 1952 - December 14, 2018

Diane Dee Rennie, age 66, of St Cloud, died Friday, December 14, 2018 at The Landings Assisted Living Center in Sauk Rapids surrounded by her family. A memorial service celebrating the life of Diane will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, St Joseph, MN. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM at the church. There will be a fellowship time following the service until 8:00 PM. Arrangements are with Miller Carlin Funeral Home, St Cloud.

Diane was born July 25, 1952 in Bemidji, MN. She graduated from Bemidji High School in 1970 and attended vocational school.

Diane was united in marriage to Michael Rennie on August 4, 1984 in Alida, MN. The couple made their home in St. Cloud for a short time before building a home in St Joseph. In 1993 they returned to St Cloud. Diane was employed at St Cloud State University for almost 40 years, retiring in 2010. Diane enjoyed 4-wheeling, camping, and painted ceramics, later she developed a love for gardening and growing all types of flowers. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Diane is survived by her husband, Mike of St Cloud, children, Aaron and Alissa of St. Joseph, and Allyson (Jim) Mugg of Bowlus, and five grandchildren; Jeremy, Brandon, Issy, Jayven, and Riley. She is also survived by her mother, Delores Teigland of Bemidji, and sister Gail (Dan) Monson also of Bemidji.

She is preceded in death by her father, Mayvin Teigland in 2014.