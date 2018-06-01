Detours Around Pinecone Road North in Sartell Begin Monday

SARTELL -- A large road reconstruction project in north Sartell gets underway Monday which will require traffic to detour around the work zone.

Pinecone Road North will be rebuilt near the new high school in two phases. The first phase of the project will involve construction between 15th Street North and 27th Street North and also construction from 35th Street North and 40th Street North. That work gets underway Monday and will prompt a detour...

The detour route that will be signed starting Monday is 12th Street North over to County Road 1 and then 27th Street North to get back to Pinecone Road at the north end. Traffic continuing further to the north will use 390th Street North as another signed option for the detour to get back to Pinecone Road North.

Sartell City Engineer Jon Halter says phase two of this project is the construction of 27th Street North to 35th Street North and will take place after Labor Day.

Some of the improvements include a single lane roundabout at 27th Street North and 35th Street North, pedestrian crossing at 27th Street North, 3/4 access for the High School Entrance, trails on the east side of Pinecone Road from 15th Street North to 27th Street North and school zone signage.

The entire $6.75-million road reconstruction project is expected to be completed sometime in November.