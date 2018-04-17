Despite Snow Cover, Ticks Starting to Emerge as Temps Rise

ST. CLOUD -- Reports are surfacing that ticks are starting to emerge from their winter slumber despite the heavy snowpack.

U-of-M Extension Specialist Beth Berlin says we have to keep in mind that the snow cover doesn't determine when the ticks come out. Berlin says as temps climb into the 40's and 50's the ticks and other insects will start to return.

Berlin says it's time to take precautions when going out into tall grasses and wooded areas. You should wear long pants and tucks the pant legs into socks to help keep the ticks off your skin. You can also use the product permethrin to repel ticks.

Certain ticks can carry diseases like Lyme Disease and Babesiosis.