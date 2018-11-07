Despite Blue Wave, Republicans Do Well In Tri-County Area

UNDATED -- While Democrats swept every single statewide race in Minnesota, residents of the tri-county area voted the opposite way.

In a race for United States Senator Republican challenger Jim Newberger of Becker easily got more votes than incumbent Democrat Amy Klobuchar in Benton and Sherburne counties, and Klobuchar just barely won Stearns County.

Benton County:

Newberger - 52%

Klobuchar - 44%

Sherburne County:

Newberger - 55%

Klobuchar - 42%

Stearns County:

Klobuchar - 48%

Newberger - 48%

In the race for the other United States Senator Republican challenger Karin Housley easily got more votes than incumbent Democrat Tina Smith in all three counties.

Benton County:

Housley - 57%

Smith - 37%

Sherburne County:

Housley - 60%

Smith - 35%

Stearns County:

Housley - 55%

Smith - 40%

In the race for Minnesota Governor Republican Jeff Johnson was the clear choice over Democrat Tim Walz in all three counties.

Benton County:

Johnson - 59%

Walz - 38%

Sherburne County:

Johnson - 60%

Walz - 35%

Stearns County:

Johnson - 56%

Walz - 41%

And in the race for Minnesota's Attorney General Republican Doug Wardlow got more votes than Democrat Keith Ellison in all three counties:

Benton County:

Wardlow - 60%

Ellison - 33%

Sherburne County:

Wardlow - 63%

Ellison - 31%

Stearns County:

Wardlow - 58%

Ellison - 36%