Deputy Registrars Voice Frustration Over MN-LARS Problems

ST. CLOUD -- As state IT officials continue to work on fixing the problems with the MN-LARS system, small business owners who own deputy registrars offices around the state are voicing their frustration.

About half of the deputy registrars offices are privately owned, while the rest are run by cities and counties.

Dave Werlinger has an office in Long Prairie. He says the slow working MN-LARS computer system has forced him to hire more staff.

Because of MN-LARS being so slow and cumbersome as a system, we had to remodel our complete office to add three additional staff members to do the same work that we did prior to MN-LARS. I was going through numbers, and I'm not a huge office but for my two-week payroll, it was up almost $3,000.

Werlinger says they make their money off the filing fees they collect, so if they are not able to complete the transactions they don't get paid.

In my case I've lost a number of employees to this system, a lot out of frustration, I've had a couple in the hospital, I have some on anxiety meds. It is stressful.

Donny Vosen owns a deputy registrars office in Brainerd. He says he doesn't see an end in sight.

The Minnesota House has approved a $9 million bill to help deputy registrars who have lost money during the nine months since MN-LARS was launched. The Senate has not voted on the bill yet.