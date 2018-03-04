Deputy Finds Sauk Rapids Woman After Pickup Crashes into Swamp

ST. AUGUSTA -- A Sauk Rapids woman was taken to the hospital after a Stearns County Sheriff's Deputy found her inside her pickup.

The deputy was on patrol just after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday when he came to the intersection of County Road 115 and County Road 136 in St. Augusta.

The deputy saw taillights in a swampy area about 100 yards west of the intersection. The deputy walked out to check the vehicle and found a woman, 42-year-old Rebecca Witt, slumped over unconscious in the driver's seat.