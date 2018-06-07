Deputies Searching for Pickup Stolen in Randall

RANDALL - A pickup was stolen in Randall and now the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the pickup was stolen sometime between noon and 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. It was parked on Willow Lane.

The pickup is described as a 1997 green Chevy Club Cab with MN license plate, 179-KRC. Deputies say the pickup was left unlocked with the keys in the vehicle and the suspect unhooked a boat trailer before driving away.

The photo attached is not the exact picture of the stolen vehicle.