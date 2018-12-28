Deputies Searching for Little Falls Fish House Thief

LITTLE FALLS -- A fish house has been stolen from a Little Falls business and authorities are looking for the person responsible for the theft.

The incident happened at about 5:00 a.m. Friday at Monahan's Marine just south of Little Falls on Highway 10.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says a silver F-150 crew cab pick-up between the model years of 2009 and 2014, hooked up the fish house and drove it off of the lot.

The stolen fish house is a 2019 Ice Castle Outlaw Edition, 8X21 foot, tandem axle, gray with black diamond plating along the bottom. It has a Berkon frame with the number 1824580 stamped on it.

If you have any information on this incident you're asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, 320-632-9233.

You can see a video of the theft below.