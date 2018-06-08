Deputies Find Stolen Pickup from Randall
RANDALL -- A pickup stolen from Randall earlier this week has been found.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the 1997 green Chevy Club Cab pickup was found in Swan River Township and the case is still under investigation.
The vehicle was stolen sometime between noon and 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on Willow Lane.
The vehicle in the above photo is not the exact pickup that was recovered.
Larsen says if you have any information related to the theft to call the sheriff's office at 320-632-9233.