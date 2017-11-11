Denver Hands Huskies First Loss This Season

DENVER - The St. Cloud State Huskies scored late to get within one goal, but it wasn't enough to stop them from taking their first loss on the season.

The #1 ranked SCSU Huskies (7-1-0, 2-1-0-0) knew they were going to get a tough matchup against the #3 Denver Pioneers (5-2-2, 1-2-0-0).

The Huskies gave up the first goal but tied the game at 1-1 early in the second. Mika Ilvonen scored the goal for SCSU.

St. Cloud would not score again until there was just over a minute left in the game to bring the Huskies within one goal at 3-2.

Moments later Denver would add an empty net goal and win 4-2.