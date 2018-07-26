Dennis Lee Muehring, 78, St. Cloud

July 23, 1940 - July 25, 2018

Dennis Lee Muehring “Moose”, age 78, passed away at his home in St. Cloud, MN surrounded by his family on July 24, 2018. He was born on July 23, 1940 in South Haven, Minnesota to Louis and O’Tillia (Schmidt) Muehring. Dennis graduated from Kimball High School. He then attended St. Cloud State University where he was introduced to his eventual wife, Pat. They married on December 1, 1962. Together, they raised four remarkable, hardworking, humble children.

Dennis worked for many years in the restaurant business, eventually opening Muehring’s Family Restaurant. He later worked delivering to the Little Falls area and then for the St. Cloud Hospital. Sports were an important part of Dennis’ early life, starring in high school baseball, basketball, and football. He was inducted into the Kimball High School Hall of Fame as an individual and as a member of the undefeated 1956 football team. He was most proud of the latter as he loved his teammates as brothers. After high school, he played town team baseball. He also played basketball at St. Cloud State University where he remained active with the Booster Club and a season ticket holder. He helped found the Kimball Old Coots Club and loved getting together with his teammates and classmates.

Above all, he loved spending time with friends and family, in particular his grandchildren who he adored. He was a great storyteller and always had a joke to tell. He loved playing cards, playing board games, bocce ball, croquet, and not least of all: fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (Olson); their four children: Gregory (Deb) Muehring of St. Joseph, Gwen Muehring of St. Cloud, Deron (Tamara) Muehring of Dubuque, IA, and Deb (Doug) Zeller of Hamilton, OH; eight grandchildren: Sean (Rose), Cole, Karissa, Max, Sam, Kate, Carter, and Jonny; two sisters: Vernone Wylie and Arnita (Curt) Rieger; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Louis and O’Tillia Muehring; his brother, Harlan Muehring, his two sisters: O’Linda Hoffman, and Vernis Fischer; sister-in-law JoHanna (Beck) Muehring; brothers-in-law: Rynold Hoffman, Walter Brunko, Wilbert Wylie and Alvin Fischer.

He delighted in making people smile and laugh. His contagious sense of humor, his love of life, and his big heart will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

To celebrate his life, Rev. Weise will conduct a service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 9th at The Waters Church in Sartell. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8th at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to CentraCare Dialysis or CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center, both to this address: 1406 Sixth Ave. N, St. Cloud, MN 56303