Dennis L. Schuette, 89, Becker

March 1, 1929 - January 16, 2019

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 21, 2019 at South Santiago Lutheran Church, Clear Lake for Dennis L. Schuette, age 89 of Becker who passed away at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud on Wednesday. Pastor Daryl Thul will officiate and burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church in Clear Lake.

Dennis Schuette was born on March 1, 1929 in Glencoe to Edwin and Elsie (Dvorak) Schuette. He married Lucille Johnson on Nov. 11, 1950. Dennis was a farmer all his life and also drove truck for Fingerhut for 18 years. He was an active member of South Santiago Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Bingo, and going to auctions. He was a very hardworking man who had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Lucille of Becker; children, Linda (Tim) Whitney of Faribault, Lorie (Gary) Dahlheimer of Ramsey and Tim (DeeDee Schill) of St. Augusta; sister, Gwen Forss of Big Lake; sister in law, Luella “Lu” Schuette of Becker; 8 granddaughters and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Douglas in 2018; brothers, Richard and David; and sisters, Donna Barney, Earleen Mill, Mavis Nass and Janet Posusta.