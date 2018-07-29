Dennis Halvard Brynman, 86, Princeton

August 6, 1931 - July 19, 2018

Dennis Halvard Brynman was born August 6, 1931 to Ole and Anna (Brynteson) Brynman in Sherburne County, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Bebe proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his service, he returned home to farm with his dad. He also worked as a hot mix operator for John Donovan Construction and then Bauerly Brothers for 25 years, retiring in 1996. On December 18, 1968, he was united in marriage with Dorothy Moulzolf. Together they had 3 children joining 2 from Bebe's previous marriage and 7 from Dorothy's previous marriage. Bebe was a lifetime member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Princeton VFW 806 and Foley American Legion 298. He loved the outdoors. Farming, gardening, riding his golf cart, and taking care of his dogs were some of his favorite things. He also enjoyed trips to the Casino and going to Florida to visit his brother, Arnold. He will be greatly missed.

Bebe is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dorothy of Princeton; children: Dennis of WI, Darrell (Sue) of WI, Donald (Angie) of Princeton, Diana (Dave) Dahlheimer of Santiago and Debra (Pete) Landry of Santiago; step-children: Lynn (Brad) Lewis of Otsego, Dona (Mike) Pederson of Princeton, Kurt (Diane) Moulzolf of Princeton; Lee Moulzolf of Clear Lake, Kim Moulzolf (Clem Koska) of Mounds View, Dean Moulzolf (Carol Tilbury) of Waite Park, and Norvil Moulzolf (Lisa Vaughn) of Santiago; 16 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters: Gudrun Bergmann of Coon Rapids and Karolyn (Bob) Knox of Florida; adopted daughter and son-in-law, Angela (Roger) Peot of WI, and his little 'Buddy' Milo. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Arnold.