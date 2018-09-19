Dennis E. Torgrimson, 54, St. Cloud

July 19, 1964 - September 18, 2018

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 24, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Dennis E. Torgrimson, age 54, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Gene Thomson will officiate.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Dennis was born on July 19, 1964 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Millard and Thorlene (Torgrimson) Koppendrayer. He married Bev VanHavermaet on June 17, 2000. Dennis worked at Grede Foundry/AAM for 30 years, most recently as a supervisor.

Dennis enjoyed NASCAR, riding his motorcycle, snowmobiling, pool and football. He especially loved all the time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.

He is survived by his wife, Bev; children, Jason (Angela) Kuhn, Sarah (John Towle) Kuhn all of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Dalton and Stanton; father; brothers and sister, Mike Koppendrayer, Randy (Barb) Koppendrayer, Vicki Satre, Joel (Danielle) Koppendrayer; and many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his mother.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.