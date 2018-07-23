Dennis “Denny” Herbert Kron, 67, Cold Spring

July 23, 1950 – July 22, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacob’s Prairie, MN for Dennis “Denny” Kron, age 67, who died Sunday, July 22, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from 9:00 am to 10:45 am in the St. James Church.

Denny was born in Richmond, MN to Elmer and Eleanor (Athmann) Kron. He graduated from Eden Valley High School. Denny joined the US Navy and served from 1968-1971 as a radar technician in the Naval Air Division. Denny married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Diane Mueller, on July 3, 1971 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacob’s Prairie. They were blessed with four children and six grandchildren. Denny began his career as a land surveyor at Clark Engineering and later worked at Land Data. He retired after 25 years at Stearns County as the Director of Land Management. He was highly recognized in his profession throughout Minnesota. Denny was also very active in his community. He was a past member of St. James Parish Council, the past president of St. Jacob Catholic United Financial, a past member of the Minnesota Association of County Surveyors and a lifetime member of the Cold Spring VFW. Denny was outgoing, loved to talk, laugh and always had a smile on his face. He loved hunting, fishing, dancing, gardening and wood working. He was passionate about his outdoor equipment; tractors, lawn mowers, chainsaws, golf cart, boats, tools and more. Above all he loved his family and his role as a grandpa. He loved to mentor his children and grandchildren and teach them everything he knew. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Dean (Stacie) and their children, DJ, Andrew and Autumn, Dan (Melissa) and their daughter, Isabell, Deb (Jason) Gruber and their children Simon and Louis and DeAnna (Shawn Pundsack); brother, Ron; and brother-in-law, Dennis (Lori) Mueller.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Norbert and Dolores Mueller; and brother-in-law, Art Mueller.