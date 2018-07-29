Dennis C. Patton, 87, St. Cloud

January 7, 1931 - July 28, 2018

Memorial services will be private to celebrate the life of Dennis C. Patton, 87 of St. Cloud who passed away at his home on Saturday, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Dennis C. Patton was born on January 7, 1931 in Princeton to Gilbert and Stella (Polsfuss) Patton. He grew up in Sauk Rapids and in 1952 he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps where he was stationed on the aircraft carrier Valley Forge during the Korean War until his service ended 1954. After his service, he married Nancy Megarry in 1954 and they later divorced. Denny worked for Megarry Brothers Construction Company from 1954-1975. He married Denise DeNio in 1988 and the couple lived in St. Cloud. He then worked at Champion for 18 years, retiring in 1983. Denny was a member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254. In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing pool, fishing out at the lake and being outdoors. Denny also loved crossword puzzles, music, playing the harmonica and the ukulele and was an avid reader. He was a huge sports fan and he followed many of the sports he played as a child, such as football, baseball and basketball. He was a funny, caring and lighthearted man who took pride in his family and his grandchildren. Denny had a great sense of humor, was proud of his country and was always willing to sit back, relax and have a nice, cold beer.

Survivors include his loving wife, Denise DeNio-Patton of St. Cloud; daughter Pam Patton of Sartell and son, Paul (Debbie) Patton of Sauk Rapids; granddaughter, Noelle Patton; and great grandchildren, Levi and Isaac Patton and Harper Dachtera. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George T. Patton; great grandson, Christian Patton; maternal grandparents, Otto and Mary (Meekes) Polsfuss; and paternal grandparents, David and Ida (Wilson) Patton.