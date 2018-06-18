Democratic Party Endorses Ilhan Omar in Congressional Race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Democratic Party has endorsed Minnesota state Rep. Ilhan Omar in a crowded race to fill U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison's seat in Congress.

Omar won the DFL endorsement Sunday in a three-way contest. She told a cheering crowd of supporters that she hopes to build on the momentum of the party's convention as she heads toward a competitive August primary election.

As the first Somali-American to serve in a state legislature, the first-term lawmaker from Minneapolis is a rising star in Minnesota politics and has positioned herself as a ``counter-narrative'' to President Donald Trump and his efforts to clamp down on immigration.