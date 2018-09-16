Delvin “Del” D. Struss, 83, Watkins

April 5, 1935 - September 14, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley for Delvin “Del” D. Struss, age 83, of Watkins who passed away Friday at his residence. Burial will be in Old Eden Lake Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at the funeral home in Eden Valley and also one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Thursday morning.

Del was born April 5, 1935 to Frederick and Lydia (Schultz) Struss in Wentworth, SD. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Del married Mary Ann Braun in 1987. He was a silk screener for the Bureau of Engraving for more than 32 years. Del was strong willed, loving, dependable, and always willing to help. Del loved to spoil and play with his dogs. He could tinker, fix and futz around like no other.

Del is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Watkins; children, Robin (Mike) Hemingson of Paynesville, Dorothy (Craig) Pokornowski of Little Falls, Sue (Robert) Van Wick of Northglen, CO, Linda (Kevin) Wolf of Otsego; ten grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and siblings, Helen (Sid) Paulnow of Isle, Ewalt (Lorraine) of Blaine, Herb (Tuttie) of Andover, Shirley (Doug) Martin of Dayton and Ruth Lidholm of Rapid City, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lavina Zurff and brother in laws, Gene Zurff and Frank Lidholm.