DelRoy J. Sand, Sr., 91, St. Cloud

April 27, 1926 - December 31, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of DelRoy J. Sand Sr., 91, of St. Cloud will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Del passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Del was born on April 27, 1926 in St. Cloud to the late Louis and Francis (Huschle) Sand. He graduated from Cathedral High School and proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. Del married Rita C. Ulginer on October 7, 1947 at Holy Angels Catholic Church and lived all of his life in St. Cloud. He started working at Donovan’s Sausage in high school and remained there until 1975. He continued his career in meat sales until retirement. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish, lifetime member and past president of the St. Cloud Lions Club (receiving their highest award, the Melvin Jones Award in 2007), lifetime member of St. Cloud Granite Post VFW #428, member of the St. Cloud Eagles and past member of Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428 and the Elks.

Del enjoyed playing cards, fishing and retirement. Above all he treasured spending time with family.

He is survived by his children, Del Jr. of St. Michael, Jim (Rose) of Cold Spring, Rita (Rod) Sundquist of Sartell and Bev (Al) Foss of Becker; 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; brother, Myron (Jeanette) of Brandon; sisters, Eva Ethen of St. Paul, Roseanne Bjorkland of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita in 1993; grandchildren, Jason Sand and Kathy Foss; and siblings, Genevieve Sand, Lucy Thueringer, Allan Sand, Mary Jane Krippner, Collette Ruprecht and Cletus Sand.

A special thank you to Good Shepherd Memory Cottages for their compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred.