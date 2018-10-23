Deloris M. Schultz, 89, Paynesville

June 25, 1929 - October 22, 2018

Funeral services celebrating the life of Deloris M. Schultz, 89, of Paynesville will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville with Pastor Bob Kandels officiating. Deloris passed away peacefully on Monday, October 22, 2018 at Koronis Manor in Paynesville. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Paynesville.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Deloris was born on June 25, 1929 in Paynesville to Harry and Frances (Schmiginsky) Schoenleben. She attended Paynesville Schools and was a lifelong resident of the Paynesville area. She married Wilfred “Tom” Schultz on September 15, 1952 in Paynesville. In addition to being a loving farmers wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she cooked and cleaned at Koronis Ministries. Deloris was very active with Grace United Methodist Church. She served on the Funeral Committee and was a member of the Quilting Ladies and Martha’s Circle.

Deloris loved fishing with Tom, quilting, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and waiting every year on the apple trees. She will be remembered for lovingly taking care of her three boys.

She is survived by her sons, Jim (Beth) of Hawick, Gene of Paynesville and Dan (Diane) of Eden Valley; seven grandchildren, Cara and TJ, Robbie and Tiffany, Alyssa, Jeremy and Nathan; and six great grandchildren; and sister, Marilyn Deadrick of Paynesville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred “Tom” in 1998; and her parents.

A heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Washburn Court, the St. Cloud Hospital and Koronis Manor for their loving and professional care.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.