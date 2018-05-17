Deloris “Dee” O. Holt, 79, Becker

July 17, 1938 - May 16, 2018

Funeral Services will be 4 PM Sunday, May 20, 2018 at South Santiago Lutheran Church in rural Clear Lake for Deloris “Dee” O. Holt, 79 of Becker who passed away on Wednesday at her home surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Daryl Thul will officiate and burial will be private at Snake River Cemetery in rural Becker at a later date. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church on Sunday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Deloris was born on July 17, 1938 in Becker to Edward J. and Alice L. (Larson) Fuchs. She was married to Virgil R. Holt on June 4, 1960 at Oak Knoll Lutheran Church in Minnetonka and the couple made their home in Becker in 1970. Dee worked as a bank teller for many years at various banks and retired in 2000. She also worked as the “Granny Nanny” for her children, helping to raise her grandchildren, which was her favorite job. Dee was a talented quilter and belonged to a quilting group. She was a woman of great faith and had many church homes over the years, including Becker Lutheran, Bethlehem Lutheran in St. Cloud, Resurrection Lutheran in Monticello and South Santiago Lutheran in Clear Lake. Dee was very involved in teaching Sunday School, Women’s Group and singing in the choir. She served as treasurer and started prayer groups, service groups, and a meal ministry.