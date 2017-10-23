Delores Miller, 84, Pierz

March 18, 1933 - October 20, 2017

Delores Miller, 84, of Pierz, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 20, 2017 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill. Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11 AM at the church Tuesday. Interment will be in the Parish cemetery.

Delores Veronica (Willour) Miller was born March 18, 1933 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the daughter of Harley and Leona (Schaefer) Willour. On August 25, 1953, she was united in marriage with Bernard Miller at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. The couple made their home farming near Morrill and were blessed with nine children. Delores helped Bernard operate the Ramey Store for many years. She enjoyed trips to the casino, gardening, taking care of flowers, and watching birds. The greatest joy in her life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Delores is survived by her husband, Bernard of Morrill; children: Kathy (David) Gadacz of Morrill, Ronald Miller of Morrill, Mary Lou (Bob) Stuckmayer of Morrill, Robert (Brenda) Miller of Morrill, Carol (Marty) Brumbaugh of Waite Park, Richard (MyHue) Miller of St. Cloud, Roger (Kim) Miller of Morrill, Randy (Jennifer) Miller of Morrill, and Cheryl (Kevin) Miller of Morrill; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.