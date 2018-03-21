Delores H. Sawyer, 89, St. Cloud

February 18, 1929 - March 19, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Delores H. Sawyer, age 89, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Tim Routh will officiate and entombment will be at Sunset Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Delores was born February 18, 1929 in Ogilvie to Paul and Hazel (Snyder) Molin. She met Thomas Sawyer through mutual friends and the two were united in marriage in 1951 in Brainerd. Delores stayed home for many years to raise her children. She then worked as a supervisor in the traffic department at Dayton’s in Minneapolis for over 20 years. Delores was a little shy, but always had a beautiful smile, was quick witted and appreciated her friendships. She liked to sew clothes, bake, play cards, go to dances and had a great love for animals, especially her family’s pets. Delores and Tom truly enjoyed life together, whether they were traveling, camping, birdwatching, especially hummingbirds, or wintering in Florida. She will be remembered for the great companion she was to everyone she met.