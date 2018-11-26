Delores “Dody” E. Willard, 83, Albany

January 14, 1935 – November 26, 2018

Delores “Dody” Edna Willard, age 83, Albany, MN, formerly of St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids, died Monday, November 26, 2018 at Mother of Mercy Campus of Care, Albany, MN surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Mary of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rockville, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Mary of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rockville, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Staples Cemetery, St. Joseph Township, Stearns County, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Delores was born January 14, 1935 in Clear Lake, MN to Virgil and Esther (Wipper) Frerich. She married Donald D. Willard on February 7, 1959 in Sauk Rapids, MN. Delores was employed by St. John’s University. Delores and Donald lived in rural St. Cloud until 1986 when they moved to Lincoln, NE. They returned to the area in 1995 and resided in Sauk Rapids. Delores was a member of Mary of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a member of Christian Mothers. She was also a member of St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 Auxiliary, Red Hats and RSVP. Delores loved to volunteer. She also enjoyed dancing, gardening, cooking, canning, sewing and making teddy bears.

Survivors include her children, Judy (Mark) Theisen of St. Cloud, MN; Sandy (Lee) Woodard of Las Vegas, NV; Dan (Kelly) Willard of St. Cloud, MN; Janet (Todd) Greve of Westminster, CO; brothers, Lyle Frerich of Sauk Rapids, MN; Marvin Frerich of Cheyenne, WY; Jim Frerich of Excelsior, MN; 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren,

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald on December 8, 1999, grandson Jeramie Finneman, two sisters, Connie Belair and Marge Cannon, and two brothers, Dwain and Bob Frerich.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Mother of Mercy Campus of Care for the excellent care they provided their mother, Delores.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Philip Theisen, Claire Theisen, Briana Lydon, Clay Willard, Mitch Willard, Mandalyn Greve and Dillon Greve.