Delores C. Schreifels, 94, Waite Park

February 28, 1923 - December 9, 2107

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Delores C. Schreifels, age 94 of Waite Park who passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell.

Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Delores was born on February 28, 1923 in Pearl Lake, Minnesota to Matthew and Theresa (Rausch) Decker. She married Hubert Schreifels on June 28, 1945 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake. The couple made their home in Rockville and later Waite Park where she was a homemaker raising their children. Delores was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, Christian Women and the Waite Park American Legion Auxiliary Unit #428.

Delores enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting, playing bingo and cards; she loved life. She will be remembered as an incredible, amazing, independent free spirit; and an especially loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Delores is survived by her children, Joni (Harry) Voit of Maple Grove, Jeff (Linda) of St. Cloud, Jane Rondeau of Paynesville and Jackie (Mark) Heinen of St. Cloud; 18 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren; sisters, Rosie (Elroy) Theis of Cold Spring, Theresa Thomes of Cold Spring, Barbara (Ernie) Schmitz of Sergeant Bluffs, Iowa; and brother, Richard (Evie) of Cold Spring.

She was preceded in death by her husband; children, Joseph, John, Jim and Janet Klein; and grandson, Dustin Klein.