Delmer John Winkelman, 86, Foley

October 28, 1931 - February 18, 2018

Funeral services are Wednesday, February 21, 2018 for Delmer John Winkelman, age 86, of Foley, MN, who died February 18th.

Services will be held at 10 am Wednesday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm and again one hour before the service at the church.

Delmer John Winkelman was born October 28, 1931 in Benton County, Minnesota to Walter and Frances (Kieke) Winkelman. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. After the service, he worked on the coal ships on the Great Lakes. On May 11, 1955, he was united in marriage with Mary Ann Lamkin at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Delmer farmed all of his life in Benton County, retiring in 2014. He sold seed corn for P.A.G. for many years and also worked for the high line company installing power poles. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm, past president of Glendorado Township Board, Duelm Knights of Columbus Council 12519, VFW Post 4847, and Foley American Legion Post 298. Delmer enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing cards and cribbage with the coffee clutch group in Santiago, and especially enjoyed time with his family.

Delmer is survived by his children: Mike of St. Cloud, Randy (Rhonda) of Foley, Cindy (Joe) Panek of Foley, Brenda (Dave) Olson of Glenwood, Pat of Foley, Joyce Runo of Cambridge, Mark (Carmen) of Pensacola, FL, Ron (Stephanie) of Cambridge, Lee of Paynesville, and Karen (Jason) Longhenry of Sartell; 18 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters: Rosie Neutgens of St. Cloud and Marge (Marcel) Gadacz of Hillman; as well as many other relatives and friends.