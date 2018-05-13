Delmar J. Callen “Collins”, 92, St. Cloud

July 21, 1925 - May 10, 2018

Funeral services will be at 11AM on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Delmar J. Callen “Collins”, age 92, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Delmar was born July 21, 1925 in St. Cloud to Arthur and Anna (Matson) Callen. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during World War II. Delmar married Mary M. Lauer on June 26, 1954 in St. Cloud. Mary passed away on December 29, 1970. Delmar married Renee Schmidtbauer on October 22, 1979 in St. Cloud. He worked as a laborer for Franklin Manufacturing until his retirement due to health issues. Delmar was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Post #428. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping up north, traveling in the motorhome, and most importantly tinkering; creating something out of nothing. Delmar was a kind, gentle, honest, hardworking man of few words. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Delmar is survived by his wife, Renee of St. Cloud; daughters, Dorothy Hackett of Milwaukee, WI, Diane (Bruce) Reed of St. Cloud; step children, Susan, Kristie, Terese, Mary, and Mark Schmidtbauer all of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Sara (Joel), Jessica (Jared), Brittany (Michael), Joey, Marquis, Robert, Amber; and 13 great grandchildren with a new addition being welcomed in October