Delicious New Foods For Rox Fans This Friday

GET READY FOR THE NEW SEASON KICKOFF!

Are you planning on seeing your favorite local baseball team play this summer? Curious what they might have on the menu? They've added a few tasty selections this year to the typical food that you'll find at Joe Faber Field.

CHEESE CURD BURGER

Love cheese curds? Love burgers? Then you don't have to choose what you want! Get them both together on the new Cheese Curd Burger. It's just what it sounds like. Why waste a little tiny piece of cheese topped on the burger, when you can have the smooth inside and crunchy outside of a cheese curd?

PHILLY CHEESE-STEAK

Yum! Thin sliced beef along with peppers, onions and Cheese Wiz....So satisfying!

SEVENTH INNING FRENCH TOAST

This one you'll have to wait til the second half of the game. This delicious treat features two slices of french toast, with Bavarian cream, then topped with your choice of chocolate or strawberry syrup. Yummy!!!!!

CREAM CHEESE CHIMI