Delbert Frank Winkelman, 87, St. Cloud

January 18, 1930 - November 29, 2017



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta for Delbert Frank Winkelman, 87, of St. Cloud. Delbert passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call at the parish center on Monday, December 4, 2017 between 4pm and 8pm and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Parish prayers will be prayed at 6 pm at the church on Monday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Delbert was born on January 18, 1930 in St. George Township to Frank and Clara (Balder) Winkelman. He graduated from Foley High School in 1947. He married Eleanor Regnier on April 25, 1950 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm.Delbert worked various jobs such as driving taxi cab, Lakeland Bakery, and McGarry Bros on road construction before landing a job at the paper mill (St. Regis, Champion) in Sartell. In 1961 they purchased their farm in St. Augusta. He continued working shift work at the paper mill for 32 years until his retirement in 1989. After retiring, Delbert and Eleanor were able to spend their winters down south and spend much of their summer at their lake cabin on Round Lake. After giving up farming, they sold and moved to St. Cloud in 2003. Delbert was an avid sports fan, playing football and baseball in high school and Legion baseball. He was a great pitcher. He had a chance to sign with the Dodgers farm team, but he had to pass because it was financially impossible. Delbert loved to watch the Twins and Vikings.

Delbert is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Eleanor; sons and daughter, Doug (Diane), Diane (Wayne) Koenig, Kevin (Sherri) all of St. Augusta, and Greg (Julie) of St. Michael; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry of St. Cloud, and Bernie (Judy) of Duelm; and sister-in-law, Teresa Winkelman of Princeton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph; and sisters, Myrtle David and Mary Ann Neumann.