Delbert C. Spanier, 81, Paynesville

April 6, 1936 - January 18, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, for Delbert C. Spanier, age 81, of Paynesville who passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the Koronis Manor in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Delbert was born on April 6, 1936 in Paynesville to Michael and Theckla (Lieser) Spanier. He married Dolores Holthaus on June 29 1960 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming. Delbert farmed for 27 years before driving truck. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council #3820, and Catholic United Financial.

He played as a pitcher for St. Martin Baseball. Delbert enjoyed snowmobile trips with friends. He especially loved all the time spent with his family and friends.

Delbert is survived by his wife; children, Dale (Sue) Spanier of Paynesville, Donna Halbur of Slayton, Dean (Jeanne) Spanier of Paynesville, Diane (Steve) Welle of Spring Hill, Darla Spanier of Monticello, Danelle (John) Gournaris of Lakeville; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother and sister, Harold (Wendy) Spanier of St. Cloud, Marcy (Dale) Voss of Waite Park; and nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Deborah Ann.