Delaine M. Lindberg, 88, Clearwater

May 18, 1930 - October 16, 2018

Memorial services celebrating the life of Delaine M. Lindberg, 88, of Clearwater will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 22, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in Clearwater. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Elim Care Center in Princeton. Pastor Norman Hanan will officiate. Inurnment will in Mount Hope Cemetery, Clearwater.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Delaine was born on May 18, 1930 in Brownton, Minnesota to the late Ferninand and Lydia (Schuft) Alsleben. She married Lowell F. Lindberg on May 22, 1949 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. They moved to the Clearwater area in the late 1950’s and remained their all of their married lives. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silver Creek.

Delaine enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, crocheting, playing cards and fishing. Above all she treasured spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Virginia (Theodore) Lysdal of Clear Lake, Jeffery (Jeanne) Lindberg of Big Lake, Bradley (Linda) Lindberg of South Haven, Robert (Roxane) Lindberg of Staples, Debra (Steven) Czech of Starbuck, David Lindberg of South Haven, Eric (Donna) Lindberg of Miltona; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and three siblings, Melva (Robert) Jenson, Orrin (Rose) Alsleben and Larry (Bonnie) Alsleben.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell in 2000; sons, Steven and Ronald in 1973; grandson, Grant Lindberg; siblings, Elda Alsleben, Selda Benishek, Milo Alsleben, Darvin Alsleben, Lorna Loges, Paulette Johnson; and brother-in-law, Lyle Lindberg.

Memorials are preferred.

A heartfelt thank you to Shepherd of Grace in Becker and Elim Care Center in Princeton for their loving care.