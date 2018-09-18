Del Stein, 88, Cold Spring

December 11, 1929 - September 18, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Del Stein age 88, who died peacefully on Tuesday at her home surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Del was born on December 11, 1929 in Cold Spring, MN to Frank and Betty (Schmitt) Nierenhausen. She married Vic Stein on May 2, 1953 in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. Del was a homemaker all her life and loved her family unconditionally. She enjoyed making wreaths and bows and was generous to many community organizations. Del was a member of St. Boniface Parish.

She is survived by her children, Barb (Rob) Cureton, Pete (Sandy), Dave (Kim), Michael (Yan), Pat (Ann); daughter-in-law, Julie Stein; grandchildren, Chris, Brooke, Andrew, Abby, Elliott, Nick, Chase, Brittany, Chance, Eric, Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jace; brothers; Flash and Wally.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vic; son, Dale; siblings, Meryl and Donald.

The family would especially like to thank the entire staff at Home Instead and CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful and loving care given to Del.

Memorials are preferred.